SCAA to host Fantastical Flora artists’ reception

The public is invited to an opening reception at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery for an exhibit titled “Fantastical Flora,” which includes a series of mixed media pieces by Bonny Butler and Chrystal Walker. 

The reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the gallery, 22508 6th St., in Newhall. Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Butler and Friends. COVID-19-friendly appetizers will be served. 

“We are pleased to present a duo exhibition from Feb. 18- to 27,” said Bonny Butler. Hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. 

SCAA members Butler and Walker have had their artwork exhibited locally as well as around the world. 

