SCAA to host Fantastical Flora artists’ reception

News release

The public is invited to an opening reception at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery for an exhibit titled “Fantastical Flora,” which includes a series of mixed media pieces by Bonny Butler and Chrystal Walker.

The reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the gallery, 22508 6th St., in Newhall. Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Butler and Friends. COVID-19-friendly appetizers will be served.

“We are pleased to present a duo exhibition from Feb. 18- to 27,” said Bonny Butler. Hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m.

SCAA members Butler and Walker have had their artwork exhibited locally as well as around the world.