Singing for the love of it

News release

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for seniors, invites adults 55 and older to join its spring 2022 semester. The music theme will be “Encore Goes to the Theater,” with favorite Broadway and movie songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mamma Mia,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Sound of Music” and “West Side Story.”

The first rehearsal is Friday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5). The 12 week semester ends on Friday, May 13, with a free public concert. A modest semester tuition of $150 helps cover music and facilities costs.

The first rehearsal is FREE with no obligation to continue. Auditions are not required. New singers will be accepted through March 4.

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale debuted in 2015 as an affiliate of the national Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the largest, fastest-growing choral program for adults over age 55 in the nation.

For more details, contact Roberta Kessler at 661-296-5085 or [email protected].

Note that singers must show that they are fully vaccinated, have received their booster injection and wear masks (such as the Broadway Singers or KN95 masks).