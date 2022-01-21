Top 10 Real Estate Online Video Editor Tools (2022 Edition)

A successful real estate video marketing strategy creates an impact on your target audience and helps you get as many leads as possible. The right tools are essential to achieve this. A well-edited video goes a long way in the real estate world. If a homebuyer can see themselves in your property, they are more likely to connect with it on a deeper level. Video editing tools help you enhance your video without disrupting the authenticity and quality of the footage.

Additionally, in the absence of an agent’s presence, these online tools allow you to reach your audience regardless of your prospect’s time zone and location. All real estate agents need to optimize their online content strategy by adding video content pieces that generate a high level of engagement. The audience always reacts better to visuals than text, making online video an essential part of your online presence and marketing strategies. To help you with this task, we have created a list of the top 10 real estate online video editing tools 2022 that you can use to create incredible videos for your real estate business.

List of Top 10 online video editor tools

1. Animoto

Animoto has a massive selection of video templates to create stunning real estate videos. It simplifies creating real estate online videos with an easy-to-understand dashboard. It is a good choice to build a good real estate video.

2. Makermoon

It is a dedicated real estate video maker with templates for listing houses, video for Facebook covers, and many other options you can choose from. If you want to develop an attractive real estate video, its video templates are convenient.

3. Magisto

It is an efficient tool for creating real estate marketing videos. Magisto allows you to create your real estate video in three easy steps. It offers an easy-to-use dashboard that will enable you to create quick but impactful videos that can help you achieve your business goals.

4. WeVideo

WeVideo is another fantastic real estate video editing tool. It’s a bit different from Wideo because it’s not just limited to real estate videos, but it can be used for almost any type of video editing project. Adobe has made this tool, so you can rely on its efficiency and ease of use.

5. Animaker

It is a user-friendly tool that allows you to create videos by combining photos, text, and music in just minutes, which is excellent for anyone who doesn’t know how to make a video from scratch. The templates are beneficial and easy to use. You can quickly create a video using the templates.

6. Wideo

This is one of the best tools for real estate video editing to date. It has more than 200 pre-made templates. With Wideo, you can also add text, music, and photos. You can add a custom watermark to your videos. This is perfect for real estate agents who want to add their logo or business name to the videos.

7. InVideo

InVideo is used for business and personal needs as well. It offers customizable and personalized videos to choose from different templates available on its website. You can share your videos on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and even send them via email or text message to your family and friends. The best part about this tool is that it allows you to add music from your library or even purchase licensed music from its partners.

8. Biteable

This is the greatest and most free real estate Slideshow, creator. It includes a variety of real estate slideshow templates and films to assist you in creating a memorable video for your company. Every template can be easily customized to meet your specific needs. Biteable offers a variety of economic programs to suit your needs. Biteable’s key benefit is that it is not expensive.

9. Wistia

Wistia is another great online tool that allows you to edit videos and upload them directly to YouTube or Vimeo. You can also embed videos on your website or blog without worrying about getting in trouble with the hosting company. Plenty of templates can be used, so you don’t need any prior experience when using Wistia.

10. FlexClip

FlexClip is a beginner-friendly online real estate video editor. The platform allows you to produce stunning videos quickly. It is all about seamless creativity, with hundreds of video templates, motion presets, and a large footage library stock. The FlexClip video creator helps you create professional videos for your real estate company. Using FlexClip, you can create a real estate video in minutes; all you have to do is add media, tweak, and export.

Conclusion

Using video in your real estate marketing without spending a fortune on video editing software is possible. These are only a few of the best real estate video editing software options available. We encourage you to try out more if you can. There are plenty of opportunities for the real estate agent looking to start a video blog or share videos with clients. Blogs like YouTube, Vimeo, and Wistia are all convenient solutions for uploading and sharing your videos. Still, if you want a super simple tool that does the editing for you, then an online video editor will be a better solution.

By examining each of the tools listed above, you should have a better idea of what type of tool may work best for your needs. Whether you are looking to edit footage from a phone or tablet or want to do more advanced editing, there is the right option for you. Choose the tool that fits your budget and has the features you require most to create fun and engaging videos for clients. The market still has plenty of space for a new set-up of tools that can make the editing process accurate and fun at the same time. Choosing the right tools will help you reach your audience better and strengthen your marketing strategies. So, choose wisely.