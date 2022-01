The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (20-4, 9-2) took down the Vasquez Mustangs (1-13, 1-10) on Wednesday to record their 20th win on the season.

The Knights were led by Hunter Gillman with 13 points and four blocks. Gabe Chavez recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Lucas Spring finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Aiden Checketts scored 10 points and hauled in five rebounds.

— Ryan Menzie, Signal Sports Writer