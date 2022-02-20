Arthur Saginian | Crystal Ball and an Answer

In his column (Jan. 4) Jonathan Kraut offered three rules on how to make tough choices. His first two rules ask if the proposal will help resolve or substantially mitigate the problem or substantially hurt anyone or anything. I submit that you’d need a crystal ball to answer either of those two questions correctly, but his third rule was the kicker: Will the proposal be cost-effective, well-managed and free of favoritism? Anyone with a memory of how things have been handled in the past will immediately answer “no” to the third question.

No further questions, your honor. I rest my case.

Yep, that was easy. Thank you, Mr. Kraut.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita