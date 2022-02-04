‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ opens Feb. 11 at The Main

News release

Love is in the air at The Main in Old Town Newhall, where “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” will take the stage Fridays through Sundays, Feb. 11 through 27. General admission is $12 for this adaptation, presented by Front Row Center.

“The Diaries of Adam and Eve” takes a light-hearted look at the world’s first love story through the eyes of America’s greatest humorist, Mark Twain, whose Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss. Adam will be played by actor Oliver Boon. The role of Eve will be played by actress and playwright Julia Stier. This production is adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, an alumnus of College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge. Clarke has been actively involved in all facets of professional Los Angeles and local theater for nearly three decades, with many credits as an actor as well.

You can view all available showtimes, purchase tickets and get more information by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.