Lois Eisenberg | Killing the Dream of Voting Rights

Two days after Martin Luther King’s birthday, which was Jan. 17, the civil rights movement was voted down by the Republicans and two turncoat Democrats, which killed MLK’s dream of voting rights for one and all.

Voting rights is a constitutional right, it is also for the dignity of men and women knowing that by voting they are participating in the democratic process.

This right to vote is going to be taken away from many Americans, which is not what MLK or Abraham Lincoln had in mind, and in the words of Lincoln: “This nation, or any other nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men” — he forgot women — “are created equal, can long endure.”

At this point in time Lincoln’s proclamation doesn’t stand true. The destiny of America’s democracy is hanging in the balance due to those who oppose the Freedom to Vote Act.

Take heed, America, of what Lincoln proclaimed, or else your democracy is in jeopardy.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita