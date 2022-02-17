Marsha McLean | Art, Beauty & Creativity in Santa Clarita

“This world is but a canvas to our imagination.” — Henry David Thoreau

Art, no matter the medium, stirs up feelings of joy, nostalgia, curiosity, awe and a wide range of other emotions. The ability to evoke emotions, create conversations and inspire individuals is part of what makes art beautiful and moving. Santa Clarita is a city of the arts and is blooming with a wide assortment of creative opportunities for all residents. Throughout our exceptional community, you can appreciate art developed by both amateurs and seasoned professionals.

What art mediums and opportunities will you explore this year?

New to Santa Clarita this year is the city’s PLACES with SPACES Program. Imagine visiting a local business in our community, and while conducting your shopping or dining, you also get to enjoy a beautifully curated art gallery. This is what the PLACES with SPACES Program is all about. The city’s Arts Division will serve as a liaison between a Santa Clarita business and artist or artists. As you know, in Santa Clarita, public art adorns our community sidewalks, parks and city facilities, and now businesses will enjoy opportunities for creative collaboration. Featured artists benefit by having more people appreciating and possibly purchasing their pieces, while businesses benefit from the influx of patrons. It’s a perfect match. Artists and businesses can discover more about the program and apply today at SantaClaritaArts.com/PWS.

Moving from the canvas to the stage, The MAIN is back in action this year with the 2022 theater season and a world of opportunities for performers of all types. Residents and visitors can visit the 80-seat intimate theater to enjoy original and adapted productions like “The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “The Amish Project.” After many months of online-only shows, I am elated that we can safely welcome creativity and talent back to the stage at The MAIN.

In addition to theater productions, have you enjoyed a “10 by 10” Variety Show at The MAIN? The “10 by 10” series welcomes 10 performers for 10 unique performances of 10 minutes every first Thursday of the month. Performers ranging from singers to dancers, comedians, magicians, filmmakers and more join this lively monthly event. We are fortunate to have this multi-use arts center in the heart of Old Town Newhall for performers of all interests and skill levels. If you haven’t yet, I urge you to make time to see a show at The MAIN.

Another exciting development to look forward to in Santa Clarita arts is the completion of a needs assessment for an arts and veterans center in Newhall. Approximately 70 individuals from our arts and veterans’ communities have graciously contributed their time and effort in the planning process for this assessment. The assessment is being developed by the Cultural Planning Group and is anticipated to be completed this spring. This process reiterates the importance of art in the Santa Clarita community. I believe art is such an important asset to enrich our lives and I and my fellow council members, along with the Arts Commission, continue to strategize and plan for new arts opportunities, regularly seeking input from our residents.

As Santa Clarita continues to evolve as a community, so do our local arts opportunities and offerings. Our diverse outlets allow for creative expression from local youth, emerging artists, seasoned professionals and everyone in between. Delve into Santa Clarita’s art world at SantaClaritaArts.com. There is so much art to discover in every neighborhood and more exciting art to look forward to in the future.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].