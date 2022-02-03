Patty Stephenson | Lawlessness or Lawfulness?

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Today’s Signal (Jan. 26) had a letter to the editor about the death of lawlessness. The writer meant to use lawfulness. The death of lawlessness would be wonderful. It would mean the end of “a state of disorder due to a disregard of the law.” The country’s descent into lawlessness.

Perhaps the editor could have helped the writer. 

Patty Stephenson 

Newhall

Editor’s note: In a literal sense, perhaps you’re right. However, the way we understood the letter was that the writer was using irony as a device, saying “lawlessness” is dead because nothing is considered “lawless” anymore, since laws are not enforced. 

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS