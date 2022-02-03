Patty Stephenson | Lawlessness or Lawfulness?

Today’s Signal (Jan. 26) had a letter to the editor about the death of lawlessness. The writer meant to use lawfulness. The death of lawlessness would be wonderful. It would mean the end of “a state of disorder due to a disregard of the law.” The country’s descent into lawlessness.

Perhaps the editor could have helped the writer.

Patty Stephenson

Newhall

Editor’s note: In a literal sense, perhaps you’re right. However, the way we understood the letter was that the writer was using irony as a device, saying “lawlessness” is dead because nothing is considered “lawless” anymore, since laws are not enforced.