Richard Smykle | Getting to Know Our Neighbors?

In response to a Feb. 10 letter from Glenda Johnson of Newhall, let me tell you who I am. I moved to Newhall in 1983 before cityhood. I was a business owner for over 20 years and active in the community, serving as chair of the health committee where the chamber put on a very successful health day where attendees could go to different health seminars and at lunch the speaker was Peggy Fleming. I know all the City Council members and they have done a good job, but being a member since cityhood does not mean they represent the whole city, thus my original letter to The Signal.

I have no plans on moving. I would have rather seen a letter to The Signal citing your stance rather than your reply that I could move. I have no intentions of moving. I don’t recognize your name, either.

Richard Smykle

Valencia