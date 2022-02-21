SCV girls’ basketball roundup

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Three local girls’ basketball teams remained heading into the weekend, all going into their respected divisions’ quarterfinal matchups. Two squads now remain and will head to the Southern Section semifinals Wednesday.

Hart thrashes Summit, 89-57

After ending the regular season with two losses, the Indians (21-6, 8-2) have now won three straight playoff games by a margin of more than 40 points a game. Hart has looked dominant in the postseason and is just two wins away from a Division 3AA Section championship after the team missed out on a Foothill League title.

After a tight first quarter, Hart went into second gear and outscored the Skyhawks (21-5, 8-1) 60-33 for the rest of the game. Hart got scoring from everywhere, and senior Kayla Hourigan again led the way with 24 points.

The Indians will now move on to face an opponent they have beaten earlier this season in La Salle (25-2, 8-0). The two played a great game in December but Hart managed to edge the Lancers, 46-43. La Salle managed to slow down Morgan Mack and Hourigan, but junior Laney Grider stepped up for the Indians and poured in 22 points.

The Hart vs. La Salle semifinal rematch tips off 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hart.

Trinity beats Holy Martyrs Armenian, 59-46

The way the Trinity Classical team is playing, it’s looking another state championship run is possible for the Knights. Trinity (19-9, 9-0) defeated a solid Holy Martyrs team (21-6, 8-0) that has allowed an average of just 24 points a game to opponents in their first two playoff games.

Senior Kelly Lotz outscored both of those teams with a big 32 points against the Armens.

The Armens managed to respond nearly every time Trinity started to rally. Knights head coach James De Monbrun made some adjustments in the second half and Trinity managed to pull away.

“When we’re locked in defensively, we’re at our best,” said De Monbrun.

Trinity will now make the long trip to Indio to face the Shadow Hill Knights (25-3, 9-1) in the Division 3A Southern Section semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.



Canyon loses close one on the road against Cerritos, 45-42

The Canyon Cowboys (22-9, 9-1) saw their season end in Cerritos in a tight battle with the Dons (19-7, 4-1). The Foothill League champs had been playing great basketball so far, but 17 turnovers would hurt the Cowboys just enough to see this matchup slip away.

Junior Jade Sims led the way for Canyon with 16 points and five steals.

Canyon had an excellent season, winning league and their first playoff game for the first time in four seasons.

Head coach Jessica Haayer will retain the bulk of the team’s core heading into next season as they look to repeat as Foothill League champions.