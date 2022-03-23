Aran Dokovna | A Lesson in Lockdown Math

Letters to the editor are very interesting and thought-provoking. On March 17 one of the letters says that Johns Hopkins found the lockdown (lockdown as defined in the article includes the wearing of a mask) had a minimal effect. The author of the letter to the editor apparently has never actually read the article.

The article he is referring to was a working paper of a professor from John Hopkins, among other drafters. The article is not from John Hopkins, but from a professor at John Hopkins. Also, I believe the letter writer’s math skills are severely in need of a math advocate. Five trillion divided by the U.S. population (330,000,000) does not quite equal 1.9 billion. Let’s take out our cell phones to the calculator function. 5,000,000,000,000 divided by 330,000,000 equals 15,151 per person. My, my, how misleading.

Aran Dokovna

Valencia