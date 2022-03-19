Betty Arenson | Joe Biden’s Wars: Will They End?

The current war is playing out on Ukrainian soil bloodied by a neighboring brutal, maniacal, unbalanced tyrant, but make no mistake, this is Joe Biden’s War. There is no excuse for what is occurring but for President Joe Biden’s ineptness and irremediable weakness.

Aside from many days of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, America spent valuable time hand-wringing and “hoping” Putin would not enact his inherent aggression. This president is so confused, he’s financing both sides of the war. On one hand he’s sending millions, in one form or another, to the Ukraine and on the other, America is buying Russian oil because he stopped America’s ability to produce our own. Biden recently announced, as a result of congressional pressure, halting Russian oil purchases but there’s no evidence that’s happening.

Joe Biden has been embedded in the Washington, D.C., bog for 50 years. Five decades. He was there as a U.S. senator for 36 years before Russia (Putin) invaded The Republic of Georgia in 2008 and was vice president when Putin seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The Bush and Obama administrations verbally condemned Russia’s actions under Putin but he was undeterred. Then-President Barack Obama’s threat of “there will be costs,” should Russia intercede militarily into Crimea, merely spurred Putin’s aggression.

Vladimir Putin is very clear about who he is and what he’ll do. He is cold and ruthless. Human lives mean nothing to him. How much evidence does Joe Biden need to smartly assess this enemy? Putin recognizes strength and adeptly zeroes in on weakness. Weakness describes the entire Biden Administration; an administration stocked with retreads from the Obama era, both visible and those behind the scene. The exception is Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden specified he chose her based on gender and skin color. She is a disgraceful embarrassment. She has failed at every assignment she’s been given and now as appearing on the world stage with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda wherein she broke out in her all-too-common school girl cackle.

Jan. 19, 2022, Biden unnerved world leaders, especially those of Ukraine and many in the U.S., with the appalling statement, “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do….” In other words, a “minor incursion” by Russia into the Ukraine was no big deal. Putin undoubtedly saw that as a green GO light. By Jan. 20, the White House was in full gear for clean-up duty. The remark was taken so seriously that a U.S delegation traveled to the Ukraine to do damage control.

World leaders watched while Biden’s tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan unfolded. He wholly ignored his military advisors and exercised some bizarre recalcitrant thought to erratically pull the U.S. troops out. Biden’s abject heedlessness killed 13 brave and honorable men and women, and injured, some critically, 15 more. Biden’s actions at Dover Air Force Base of shamelessly checking his watch after each casket was carried from the plane during the dignified transfer of bodies should never be forgotten. Simple observance of this president since that fateful day of Aug. 26, 2021, shows President Joe Biden has no conscience concerning this needless incident. Yes, the world was and is watching. Such watching in 1937-1939 got us into World War II.

On U.S. soil is the Biden War, and that of progressives, on America and Americans. Our southern border is nearly erased; hundreds of thousands of un-vetted non-citizens flood the border monthly; thousands of pounds of deadly drugs flow into the U.S. with ease; fuel/energy prices are in the stratosphere; food prices are soaring by double digits; businesses cannot get workers largely due to government handouts; the supply chain crisis is crippling our daily needs and economic recovery overall.

Biden’s choices of department heads responsible for the aforementioned are Alejandro Mayorkas, Jennifer Granholm, Marty Walsh and Pete Buttigieg, respectively. Each of them are proven incompetents. Mayorkas fails to activate the remain-in-Mexico policy as ordered by a federal judge in mid-August 2021. Granholm laughed heartily when a Bloomberg host asked her about her plan to increase oil production. Marty Walsh’s January 2022 new plan for the labor crises plan is “..aimed at improving job quality by addressing discrimination and growing union membership, among other things.” Lastly, while the country suffered, Buttegeig was totally absent for at least two months enjoying his paternity leave.

Just like Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and his like-minded Democrats believe they are not responsible for any of the exigencies.

Adding to Biden’s crisis list is violent crimes being at an all-time high. “At least 12 major U.S. cities have broken annual homicide records in 2021 — and there’s still three weeks to go in the year.” (ABC News, Dec. 8) “They all have something in common with Los Angeles, New York and other high-crime cities like Chicago and D.C.; they all have liberal Democrat mayors and with the exception of Baton Rouge, Democrat-controlled city councils. The Baton Rouge City Council is split 5-5. All but one, Indianapolis, have progressive, pro-criminal district attorneys, and the new pro-law enforcement DA in Indy was just elected last year.” (Dec. 8 crimesandconsequences.blog). Police departments have been de-funded by billions of dollars and trained police personnel are shorted by thousands.

America’s crises are widening on all fronts and the war in Ukraine is worsening with Russia’s aggression a few miles from Poland, a NATO country. Iran has admittedly fired about a dozen missiles at the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq. Taiwan remains under threat of a China invasion as President Xi Jinping takes lessons from Russia’s acts. Biden’s administration repeats that no American troops will be on the ground yet he has committed thousands of our men and women to NATO. NATO can command the troops into active warfare and Biden will claim he didn’t put any troops in to battle.

How much suffering and how many wars will be enough for Joe Biden?

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.