Beverley Scott | Jan. 6, Capitol Police Expectations

Sequel to Capitol break-in Jan. 6, 2021, Part 4 of 6. (Part 3 was published March 18.)

Judicial Watch secured pertinent transcripts of the conversations between Capitol Police, Park Police, Metropolitan Police, etc. The records show that the U.S. Park Police expected a “large portion” of the attendees to march to the U.S. Capitol and that the FBI was monitoring the demonstrations, including travel to the events by “subjects of interest.”

Jan. 4, 2021, Park Police: “While the probability of sporadic violent actions is likely if opposing groups are allowed to come into physical contact with each other, at this time we have no indication of any acts of violence being pre-planned by a specific individual or group.”

On Jan. 5, 2021, in an email with the subject line “BLM from Baltimore,” a Capitol Police official in the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division forwarded a tweet to colleagues that warned of “Antifa/BLM Balt/DC branches are already bussing in people to disturb Jan. 6. Orders were given to dress like MAGA, blend in, cause trouble, especially around cameras. At night arson has been ordered. All to be blamed on Trump supporters attending.” The police official notes, “There are multiple replies to this comment that says BLM/Antifa wear MAGA hats backwards, wear camo, and attempt to blend in with MAGA crowd.”

The Jan. 5, 2021 “Daily Operational Snapshot” notes: “Reported Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Metropolitan Police Department on an outstanding D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. It is unknown what effect this will have on the actions of the Proud Boys over the next 48 hours. Tarrio was viewed by some as keeping the more violent factions of the Proud Boys under control.” Park Police officer states that “the Jan. 6 rally is being manipulated by the “grand puppeteer.”

Official Two: “Dude this is insane. I’m more confused now than before 9 a.m..”

Official One: “These organizers are being played by the grand puppeteer and seems like the goal is to confuse, confuse, confuse so they can get what they want when they want it, on their terms. Very annoying.”

David Lamond, commander of the Park Police Special Events Unit replies, “I’m more confused than I was before. If I’m tracking correctly, no one knows what is going on anymore.”

“Park Police Executive Brief: There is some concern that individuals may display aggressive and desperate behavior as they interpret 6 January as their final opportunity to act on their grievances. A recent event on Christmas morning may directly reference this desperation leading to violent action by a motivated and determined individual. The report references the Dec. 25, 2020, bombing in Nashville: While the exact motive behind the bombing remains unknown, there have been some social media postings concerning conspiracy theories stating that election data stored at the AT&T building was targeted by the bomber. The 25 December bombing should act as a vivid reminder as to the despair and the dedication to act that exists from a small minority of individuals concerning social and political events.”

The records show that the major media representatives pressured the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia over its conclusion that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes, not that he was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, as they had falsely reported.

