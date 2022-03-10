Bill Miranda | Celebrate Youth Art in Santa Clarita

Did you know that March is Youth Art Month? The month was established in 1961 by The Art and Creative Materials Institute. This is a time to recognize and celebrate the creativity of our youth. Regardless of the medium, art allows individuals to express vision and feelings while also encouraging critical thinking. The city of Santa Clarita is proud to advocate and promote arts opportunities for our youth throughout the community.

From original art programming at our community centers to calls for artists in our local galleries, youth and teens can easily discover an outlet and exhibit opportunities for their artwork. One of the biggest events in Santa Clarita that celebrates the artistic talents of students and youth is the Youth Arts Showcase.

This year will mark the sixth annual Youth Art Month celebration in our community. The Youth Arts Showcase is always a thrilling and thought-provoking display of the diverse artistic skills that flourish throughout our community. Featured art mediums range from dancing to musical performances, poetry, painting, film, photography and so much more.

Every year, I am in awe of the art submitted by local youth. I have seen outstanding paintings by children as young as 5, as well as beautiful collages and sculptures by local teens. You can see all of the 2022 youth art submissions on March 19 at The Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to viewing the work of young artists, attendees of the showcase can look forward to group dance performances, youth art contests, hands-on art activities, local art vendors and delicious food trucks. It sounds like a perfect Saturday afternoon to me! Visit the showcase with friends and family to help us celebrate a wide variety of artistic skills here in Santa Clarita.

The theme of the 2022 Youth Arts Showcase is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All.” All featured works highlight youth perspectives on the importance of climate change, its impact on water resources in local and global communities and how to address this global issue. This is a timely and important topic as California navigates through one of the worst droughts in our state’s history. We must turn our attention toward water conservation efforts such as shutting off sprinklers when feasible and being cognizant of water usage in our homes. It will be interesting to see how our youth express themselves on this issue through different mediums.

As a bonus, the city’s top submissions from artists aged 13 through 18 will qualify for the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Artists Showcase and earn the chance to compete with other Sister Cities’ art submissions from around the globe. This is an annual contest that allows young emerging artists to express and challenge their artistic abilities to address various themes.

In 2021, our city was fortunate to have two nationally recognized winners: Julios De Jesus of Canyon High School and Brandon Cho of Valencia High School. Residents can learn more about Santa Clarita’s Sister Cities program and the 2022 Young Artists & Authors Showcase by visiting santaclaritasistercities.org.

I love the way in which art has the ability to connect us to important issues, original ideas and talent of all ages. Youth Art Month is critical in giving a voice and creative outlet to our talented youth. Make time to witness the fantastic artwork being produced right here in Santa Clarita during the 2022 Youth Arts Showcase.

Whether you are an experienced artist or simply curious about local art, this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and enjoy youthful local art.

Bill Miranda is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected].