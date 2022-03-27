Bob Comer | Oil Myths, Trump and Biden

Lois Eisenberg (letters, March 22) claims the Keystone XL pipeline never carried oil except for dirty tar sands oil. Isn’t that because the oil companies weren’t ready to begin shipping the oil? In Joe Biden’s first year, she states he produced more oil and gas than President Donald Trump. That was oil and gas that was manufactured when his predecessor was still in office! Then she attacks the oil companies for making too much money — When in fact the oil companies work on one of the slimmest profit margins.

Bob Comer

Valencia