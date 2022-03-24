Cyber fraud and scam webinar

News release

The offices of state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares are scheduled to host a “Cyber Fraud & Other Scams Webinar” at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Department of Financial Protection & Innovation is scheduled to present on topics featuring trending and emerging pandemic-related scams: telephone scams, identity theft, cyber scams and online services.

Millions of Californians have fallen prey to these frauds, making it important to understand the nature and methods which are used to carry out these crimes, and to be aware of tools to protect financial information, according to a prepared statement from the legislators. The webinar has been organized with oversight of state-licensed financial service institutions, products and professionals, credit reporting agencies, debt collectors, rent to own contracts and others.

For more information on the webinar and to register, visit bit.ly/3tzb6RA.