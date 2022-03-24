Jim Blumel | Tyrants Know We Are Weak

One of the most interesting places to take out-of-town guests is the Reagan Library and Museum in Simi Valley. So we took our niece, Mary, from Cleveland, there last week. It was inspiring and entertaining as always, and Mary was enthralled by the exhibits and by Air Force One.

We were especially attracted to many of President Ronald Reagan’s quotes displayed on the walls, one of which reads as follows: “We know only too well that war comes not when the forces of freedom are strong, but when they are weak. It is then that tyrants are tempted.”

He said those words on July 17, 1980. Here we are, over 41 years later, living that exact truth. Our country has never had weaker leadership, and the tyrants of the world know it and are taking advantage.

God help us.

Jim Blumel

Newhall