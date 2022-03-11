‘Lilies of the Field’ opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

“Lilies of the Field,” based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening.

When traveling African American handyman Homer Smith stops by a farm in rural Arizona, he is welcomed by a group of Roman Catholic nuns who have emigrated from Germany. Impressed by Homer’s kindness and strong work ethic, the nuns come to believe that he has been sent by God to help build them a chapel.

“Our very talented show director, Felicia Shephard, has brought together an amazing cast to tell this story,” said TimBen Boydston, executive-artistic director of the CTG. “It is a wonderful, funny and life-affirming story that was inspired by real situations.”

Those familiar with the 1963 film may have heard the news that the original actor who portrayed Homer Smith died just this past January.

“We are dedicating this production to the amazing actor Sidney Poitier. This powerful story about discouragement, persistence, gratitude and triumph is sure to honor his name,” said Boydston.

The show is family-friendly. Tickets are available by calling the CTG Box Office at 661-799-2702 or online at canyontheatre.org.