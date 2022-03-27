NFL Draft Takes Over Las Vegas

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

With the first pick in the 2022 Draft, the National Football League selects … Las Vegas.

Two years ago, the world shut down because of COVID-19. One of the casualties of the pandemic was the 2020 draft scheduled for the first time west of the Rocky Mountains in Las Vegas.

Now the NFL is making good on its pledge to bring the excitement that surrounds this highly anticipated annual event, especially for sports fans, to Nevada’s entertainment mecca.

The 87th NFL Draft is scheduled to take the stage April 28 to April 30 at the heart of the Strip, with Draft Experience and Draft Theater located behind the High Roller observation wheel at the LINQ Promenade.

The citywide celebration will kick off Strip-side with immersive activities, live entertainment and performances at the NFL Draft Red Carpet, NFL Draft Theater and NFL Draft Experience.

For information visit: onlocationexp.com/nfl/nfldraft-tickets.

NFL Draft Red Carpet

The draft will open on Thursday, April 28, with the official NFL Draft Red Carpet, which will be constructed on the famed Fountains of Bellagio. New this year, the red carpet will feature the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage, where top-level NFL prospects will be interviewed by media during the event and where you can enjoy special performances by a variety of Las Vegas entertainers.

NFL Draft Theater

The NFL Draft Theater viewing zone is free and open to the public.

This is your chance to attend and “boo” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in person.

Attendees are invited to gather to experience the daily performances by headlining acts and watching the draft selections live.

Each of the 32 NFL teams receives one pick in each of the seven rounds of the NFL Draft.

The order of selection is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. The team with the worst record will have the No. 1 pick. This year that dubious distinction goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by the Detroit Lions.

To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season.

Teams will choose a total of 252 players from the roughly 500 2022 Draft prospects.

NFL Draft Experience

The NFL Draft Experience is a free, three-day festival highlighted by interactive games, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a Super Bowl rings display, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with NFL players and legends, brand activations, giveaways and the NFL Shop.

Prior to attending the Draft Experience, fans will need to register with NFL OnePass online or via the mobile app, which will be available for download.

For information visit: nfl.com/draft/event-info/ event-overview.

VIP Draft Packages

VIP packages are available from On Location, the official draft event partner of the NFL.

Starting at $1,250 per person, the Second and Third Round Ticket for Friday, April 29, includes seating in the NFL Draft Theater on an elevated seating deck, official 2022 NFL Draft gift, in-draft hospitality throughout, elevated tailgate fare and beer, wine and soft drinks included. Ticket holders will also receive access to the post-draft concert. Concert headliners will be announced sometime in April.

A “Behind the Scenes Tour” Friday morning will allow guests a look behind the curtain to all of the NFL Draft operations.

Starting at $750 per person, the Fourth through Seventh Round Ticket on Saturday, April 30, will include all items above except the behind-thescenes tour.

NFL Draft Schedule

Thursday, April 28

NFL Draft Experience 12 p.m. through the conclusion of Round 1 Live from the NFL Draft Red Carpet TBD NFL Draft Theater 5 p.m. through the end of Round 1 Headliner Performance Following the conclusion of Round 1

Friday, April 29

NFL Draft Experience 12 p.m. through the conclusion of Round 3 NFL Draft Theater 4 p.m. Round 2 through the end of Round 3 Headliner Performance Following the conclusion of Round 3

Saturday, April 30

NFL Draft Experience 8 a.m. through the conclusion of Round 7 NFL Draft Theater 9 a.m. Round 4 through the end of Round 7 Headliner Performance Following the conclusion of Round 7

Volunteers Sought

Volunteers to work the NFL Draft in Las Vegas are being sought. If you’re interested in being part of a historic event in Las Vegas you can register here: lvcvar2.rosterfy.com/register.

Security

Security screening in and around The LINQ will be significantly heightened for the 2022 NFL Draft Experience. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the NFL Draft Experience or the NFL Draft Theater area.

Consistent with all NFL games, the NFL strongly encourages fans to follow the permissible bag restrictions below:

Clear bags that do not exceed 12 x 12 x 6 inches and small clutch size purses not exceeding 8 x 6 x 2 inches.

No backpacks or luggage will be permitted.

For more information on the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, visit visitlasvegas.com/nfldraft-2022.