Rob Kerchner | Imagine the Madness

Imagine the torture of being a young child, learning sounds and phonics, learning to express your needs in a classroom, and not being able to discern half of what’s being communicated because you’re trapped in a homemade mask for your entire school day. Now imagine the mask is admitted to be useless, even for at-risk adults. But you still have to wear it.

Next, imagine that you don’t even get the disease you’re supposedly warding off. Lastly, imagine that the disease is over 99% survivable for everyone else, and that’s even before they were vaccinated.

Sheer. Madness.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia