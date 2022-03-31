Ron Perry | Thanks for Standing Up

Thank you Supervisor Kathryn Barger!

Once again you have proven how you fight for the people of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County.

For the L.A. Board of Supervisors to give the county’s personnel director the power to fire county employees because they didn’t get a COVID-19 inoculation is ludicrous.

Thank you for standing up to them once again.

This is, once more, just a power grab by government and the supervisors. It is so obvious that this will do much harm to the Sheriff’s Department as the board tries one more time to get rid of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Another way to reduce the number of deputies on the streets. Just another way to “defund the police.”

So keep up the good fight, Supervisor Barger, and know there are still so many of us behind you.

A grateful citizen.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country