Stephen Smith | God Save the People of Ukraine

For thousands of years mankind was ruled by the sword. Tyrants, often operating under declarations that “The Divine Rights of Kings” would justify abusive actions with the belief that “Might makes Right.” Truth loses relevancy.

The Russians have declared war on the Ukraine, claiming that the freedom-loving nation was thinking about joining NATO. They justified the attacks by accusing the Ukrainians and Western Europe of being fascists just like Hitler and Napoleon have in the past.

Russia’s paranoia reigns supreme. Of course, it has nothing to do with stealing some of the most productive farmland in the world, highly coveted warm-water ports, and the heady years of expansion with military might.

The world is being held hostage by a megalomaniac. Due to his control of oil, future crop exports and the threat of nuclear war, I fear that American leadership will succumb to agreements like those between Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler to bring us “Peace for our time.” Putin, by raising the specter of nuclear war, has put the ultimate tool for extortion into play.

What has gotten the world to this point is complicated and there is plenty of blame to go around. Putin is an amoral and ruthless butcher. He has expressed his fears about NATO expansion, and his request for assurances were ignored. At this time, it looks like no agreement or promise of his can be trusted. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating a classic self-fulfilling prophecy, which will bring pressure to admit Ukraine, Sweden and Finland into NATO, further feeding his paranoia.

Any actions that limit his ability to carry out his aggression feeds that paranoia and leaves little room for a positive outcome if Putin remains in power.

Eerily, both the freedom- and liberty-loving peoples as well as leftist progressives support the economic sanctions being applied to Russia and Russian-owned assets. The reasons are disturbing.

The leftists believe that the benefits of driving the costs of hydrocarbons up, in the name of stopping global warming, are far more important than the indiscriminate death and suffering being rained down on the people of Ukraine. The seizing of assets of the mega rich and the limiting of large corporations to do business by government action is a universal goal of leftist progressive ideology.

The first concern for the freedom-loving is providing supplies that will preserve life. Second, to limit the ability of the Russians to economically carry out their aggression. Third, give the Ukrainians the military tools necessary to defend themselves both in supplies and advice. I trust we are covertly sharing intelligence but considering our present administration, that would need to be verified.

They say that the first casualty of war is truth. The people and leadership of Russia need truthful reporting on what is currently happening. The best outcome at this time, it seems, is to covertly encourage the removal of Putin from leadership. Without that, I see more horrible suffering by the Ukrainian people.

In response to this clear and present danger, Vice President Kamala Harris was heard to say, “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine so, basically, that’s wrong.”

We have children running our country. Putin must be laughing his ass off. Joe Biden’s dealings with Russia are self-serving and dangerous; that is dangerous for the rest of us.

Only God can soften Putin’s heart. What voice will give the United States and NATO the resolve and wisdom to do what needs to be done. Working together to save Ukraine is an act of compassion that saves them and protects all from the demonic Putin.

“It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, ‘Peace, peace,’ but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!” — Patrick Henry 1775.

This speech changed the hearts of many to the call for independence.

The world is involved in a war of good vs. evil. We have been standing in denial of abuses against freedom and liberty, including and especially those imposed on us by our own government. Freedom is a fragile thing and requires eternal vigilance. When one powerful nation seeks to subjugate its people, that evil creates suffering that touches every God-fearing American. We must act now with courage and wisdom.

The Ukrainian people are answering the call of Patrick Henry, “I know not what course that others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!”

God save the Ukrainian people.

Stephen Smith is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.