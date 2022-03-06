Take Advantage of the City’s Bulky Item Pick-Up Program

By Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita City Manager

Being a resident of Santa Clarita has its perks. In addition to the new Canyon Country Community Center and The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, the City also offers a diverse list of amenities that enrich, entertain and add to our resident’s quality of life. These perks extend to other City services, including those provided by our trash haulers.

Did you know that as a resident of the City of Santa Clarita, you are entitled to four free bulky item pick-ups every year?

Bulky items are those that are too large to fit into a regular garbage bin or cart. This includes items like furniture, appliances and large electronics. Each of these pick-ups allows you to dispose of up to three bulky items per request.

Residents can get started by providing notice to their waste hauler, either Waste Management or Burrtec Waste, at least two days prior to their regular trash collection day.

While most items are accepted, items like hazardous waste, construction and demolition debris or other items that are too large to be safely handled by two people, cannot be accepted. However, I encourage you to take advantage of our Household Hazardous Waste Collection events where items like paint, pool chemicals, medication and beauty products are accepted. These events take place in Santa Clarita a few times each year.

If you are a Waste Management customer looking for a quicker solution, Waste Management also offers the option to drop off bulky items at their facility located at 25772 Springbrook Avenue. Items will be accepted free of charge Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This program is only open to residents who have an active trash account with Waste Management and you must be prepared to present proof of residence. Residents who live in multi-family properties like apartments or condos must contact their property manager to arrange for a bulky item pick-up in their complex.

Our City has a reputation for being a clean, picturesque community, and our bulky item program is just one of the many ways we work to keep Santa Clarita green. It’s up to each of us to be mindful about how we dispose of our waste and to avoid dumping, which is illegal and can harm our local environment.

I encourage you to take the next step toward living a greener life and take advantage of this valuable program that stands to benefit not just your household but also our pristine open space areas and neighborhoods.

For more information about the City’s bulky item pick-up and dropoff services, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com. There you can find a rich library of environmental resources and information about upcoming events like the Neighborhood Cleanup and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, both on April 9, or the exciting Bike to Work Challenge during May. By working together, we can keep Santa Clarita the clean and green community we all are proud to call home.

Ken Striplin can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.