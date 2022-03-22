Thomas Oatway | Purveyor of Misinformation

One of the regular contributors to the COVID-19 misinformation on The Signal is Rob Kerchner. His latest submission said that there are only 205 hospitalizations for 100,000 cases for those over 65 years of age. This is advertised as 0.2%, a small number.

I looked up the number of deaths from COVID-19 from the Johns Hopkins site. As of today, there have been almost 79 million cases. There have been almost 950,000 deaths. That is a percentage of 1.2%.

Even more are hospitalized than die. On the week of Jan. 1, 2022 there were approximately 150,000 hospitalizations out of 600,000 cases. That is 25%. So, on a bad week in January the chance of being hospitalized from COVID-19 was 4.8% if you were infected. Those odds differ substantially from the numbers that Kerchner quoted. If readers heed the advice of Mr. Kerchner, we will have many sick and dead readers of The Signal who are led to believe that COVID-19 is an insignificant risk. I think Mr. Kerchner may need to be censored.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia