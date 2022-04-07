AIDS Lifecycle presents ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ at The Canyon

Daniel LeBlanc-Pitman, Dale LeBlanc-Pitman and Monica Powers, local Santa Clarita residents, present “Don’t Be a Drag – Santa Clarita’s First Drag Show,” scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Canyon Santa Clarita. 

The show features six Southern California drag queens: Ms. Lotta, Darla White, Virgina X, Barbie’s Addiction, Hershii Liqcuor Jete, and the host, Cake Moss. 

“AIDS Lifecycle is proud to bring ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ to The Canyon – Santa Clarita for the very first time,” said a news release from the organizers. “Please join us for the premier drag event of Santa Clarita. It will be a fabulous afternoon of six drag queens putting on a crazy fun show to entertain you for an amazing cause.” 

Two of the drag queens performing are local and are participating in the AIDS Lifecycle, a 545-mile bike ride in June from San Francisco to Los Angeles. 

The show will help raise money for the AIDS Lifecycle, which is a charity that funds the work of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to provide free HIV/AIDS medical care, testing and prevention services. AIDS Lifecycle also raises awareness to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. 

Tickets are $30 general admission, $80 continental brunch with mimosas, $100 full brunch with mimosas and $120 VIP experience with full brunch and mimosas. To order tickets online visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/dont-be-a-drag-santa-clarita-apr-2022. 

