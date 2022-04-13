Anna Meeks | Useless Platitudes

Marsha Mclean’s April 7 article containing her alleged pro-law enforcement stance is typical political theatrics. It must be an election year as she’s finally woken up from her three-year slumber now that she and the other incumbents have to run again in November. Denise Lite’s March 15 letter supporting our sheriff’s deputies contained far more real-life action items than McLean’s useless platitudes. I guess we have come to expect this from these professional politicians we keep recycling on our City Council. The good news is November can’t come fast enough.

Anna Meeks

Santa Clarita