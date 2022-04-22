Arthur Saginian | Vaccination Letter Misread

In Thomas Oatway’s (Feb. 19) response to my cleverly crafted (and quite lengthy, might I add) letter entitled “A COVID-19 Tale of Woe,” Oatway really outdid himself in completely misreading me and what I wrote. He presents a veritable black-and-white, us-versus-them interpretation of anything that is not in absolute lock-step and shoulder to shoulder with his perspective.

He presumes I am, or should be, grateful, to him and Gary Horton for recommending the vaccine, which, what, may have saved my life? Dude, are you kidding me? I didn’t get vaccinated because I was following the “sage” advice of characters like yourself and Horton or even because I wanted to. I got vaccinated because my employer compelled me to — the consequences of not getting vaccinated being a cost I wasn’t willing to pay. As for “saving my life,” I have blood relatives over 15 years my senior (and I’m 62) who contracted COVID-19 in the pre-vaccine days and they didn’t fare any worse than I did even with a double dose of that potion.

So how did my own elderly kinfolk ride this thing through like a common cold despite not being vaccinated? Hmmm? Yes, please answer me that. Was it because they are better people, hardier people, or does their god just like them more? Well, I can’t answer that question, and quite honestly, I don’t really care. Some people live and some people die, of whatever, and whenever. It’s part of life, Mr. Oatway. And as for this vaccine, I’m not convinced that it does anything, but it did give me a pass at work — likewise for the boosters.

Regardless, how on Earth did you get the idea that I’ve joined the crowd who continues to oppose vaccinations when the last sentence of the letter you’re responding to literally says “the only way we’re going to get through this is by getting vaccinated, but being prepared to get sick anyway”? Did you read that? In my letter I encouraged people to get vaccinated, if nothing more than to placate and silence people like you and Horton. Good Lord, if such a thing were even possible I would actually start believing in a God because I would have witnessed a miracle!

This is the polite version of me, Mr. Oatway. The real version of me would not get printed in The Signal because it would be considered rude and offensive.

Well, I also have a recommendation for you. Please try to enjoy your life, and refrain from telling others how to live theirs, which is in itself rude and offensive — your “good intentions,” if they really are that, notwithstanding.

And just to take the opportunity to hit two birds with one stone, I would like to let Mr. Michael Sandeen of Canyon Country know that humans have historically been shown to be far more unified, ingenious and inventive during the divisive times of war than during the tranquility in times of peace.

You never know what you might get out of a good conflict. I think it’s made me a sharper thinker and writer, if I may be so bold.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita