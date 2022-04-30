Betty Arenson | Dangerous Fundamental Changes

On Oct. 30, 2008, predicting a presidential election win, Barack Hussein Obama declared, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” His cheering supporters were apparently ignorant as to the actual meaning of “fundamental.”

Then and now, this is the United States of America; the best country on the planet, yet some would cheer to fundamentally change this land. Inconceivable.

Dictionary definitions for the word fundamental include basically, radically, structurally, constitutionally, crucially, critically, principally, above all, first of all and substantially.

For those paying attention, it was a frightening pledge. Little did we know the extent.

Obama’s purported signature achievement is Obamacare. Of course some extolled the promise of “affordable” health care, for all, a vowed yearly savings of $2,500 per household (and free for many), and the repeated promise of “you can keep your doctor,” your insurance plan, etc.

Others saw the apocryphal. The scheme was revealed by Obama’s solicitor general, Donald Verrilli, when he argued the case before the Supreme Court of the United States. Verrilli told the court that Obamacare’s attendant costs to taxpayers were a “tax” (to influence the court) after President Obama had continuously told Americans the costs were not a tax.

According to PolicyAdvice, the Congressional Budget Office reported in 2019 that 44 million U.S. adults have no health insurance and 38 million “do not have adequate health coverage.” Obamacare has been a costly failure.

PolicyAdvice and brookings.edu say health care is about 18% of the U.S. economy. That’s pretty fundamental. To date Obamacare is the lie of the century. An American president fundamentally lied to the American people and escaped any and all accountability.

The weaponizing of governmental departments was highlighted under President Obama with the muted scandal of Lois Lerner. Lerner, an attorney, was director of the Internal Revenue Service’s Exempt Organizations Unit.

In 2010-2012 she harassed and/or purposely and substantially delayed tax-exempt status to groups she deemed conservative. When called to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in 2013, she invoked the Fifth Amendment twice.

She conveniently retired, benefits intact, with no accountability.

Obama utilized his bragged-about pen to sign the Deferred Act for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order in 2012. He did so after saying he didn’t have the power to do it. The act protected about 700,000 people brought to the U.S. as minors from being deported. They were dubbed “dreamers” via the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which failed to be passed by Congress several times.

The left-leaning POLITIFACT tries hard to report that Obama did not say he didn’t have the power to issue such an edict. Their stance seems to be a mixed message considering it also reports that Obama spoke with Univision in October 2010, stating, “I’m president, I’m not king,” and again in March 2011: “There are enough laws on the books by Congress that are very clear in terms of how we have to enforce our immigration system that for me to simply through executive order ignore those congressional mandates would not conform with my appropriate role as president.”

After President Obama, the country voted in President Donald Trump. Trump wasted no time in trying to clean up the messes left to him.

Today we have President Joe Biden, who very visibly supports illegal immigration, along with its dangers of lethal gang members, pernicious drug trafficking and pestilential diseases. Not to mention being drug-cartel-friendly.

He has refused to abide by a federal judge’s order from August 2021 to reinstate the remain-in-Mexico (until migrants’ immigration hearings) policy.

Chaotic masses of people from 160 countries, not vetted, are being freely released to wherever they choose to go. Tracking is non-existent. Biden intends to halt enforcing Title 42. “The law, found in Title 42 of the U.S. code, grants the government the ‘power to prohibit, in whole or in part, the introduction of persons and property’ to stop a contagious disease from spreading in the U.S.” (CBS News, April 5).

The U.S. Border Patrol claims more than 2 million apprehensions related to illegal border crossings in 2011. That 5,480 per day grew to 7,000 in 2022, and with ending Title 42, numerous outlets report the USBP expecting 18,000 per day. Does this estimated 18,000 include the apprehended, the known got-aways and the unknown got-aways?

How is our country supposed to absorb all of these people and the multi-billions of dollars that will be spent on their behalf?

We have a president who has never, never been to the border. Ditto for the vice president/border czar, but for a photo-op in a distant Texas location while touting ad nauseum she was looking for “the root cause.” Somebody hand that woman and her boss a mirror!

This fundamental change is an unprecedented, bona-fide, purposeful unraveling of the once-great United States of America and the dreams of her citizens.

Some additional fundamental changes to be discussed at a later time are escalating, unprosecuted crimes, the sexualization of our children at the hands of “educators” and powers illicitly ceded to non-elected entities like teachers’ unions and the Centers for Disease Control.

