Cameron Smyth | It’s Time to Party on the Pointe

There is only one place in Santa Clarita where you can conquer a mechanical shark, enjoy a free concert, see professional BMX riders in action and get sweeping views of the city from the top of a Ferris wheel. For one day only, these attractions and so much more will take over the Santa Clarita Sports Complex for a once-in-a-lifetime event – Party on the Pointe!

Bring your family and join your friends and neighbors for a free, one-time, all-out celebration for all ages marking the end of restrictions and an early start to a summer of fun and entertainment in Santa Clarita.

Party on the Pointe will be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, which is located on Centre Pointe Parkway between Golden Valley Road and Ruether Avenue, on Saturday, April 23. The event begins at noon and lasts until 10 p.m., giving you the chance to party the day away with thrilling adventures, live music and much more.

Do your kids want to swim? Take them to the waterslide pool at the Aquatic Center! Is mountain biking your thing? View demonstrations at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. Have you always wanted to fly through the air on a zip line? Now’s your chance.

These are just some of the multitude of activities available at Party on the Pointe – all for free. Every portion of the Sports Complex will feature a different activity or experience, and there will be plenty of ways to stay busy, no matter what you’re itching to do.

There will even be activities that you didn’t know were on your bucket list, such as navigating a life-sized Candyland — where you are the main character — or showing off your signature move as you leap from atop the 20-foot drop zone. Trust me – you’re not going to want to miss the event of the season that everyone in Santa Clarita will be talking about.

The Centre, which is located on the upper lot at the Sports Complex, will transform from a meeting and events space to an indoor neon roller rink. Kids and those still young at heart will want to make their way to the Sports Complex Gymnasium across from The Centre to check out the gaming and virtual reality setup, as well as participate in NERF Wars, which is a whole new take on laser tag and paintball.

More than just fun games and activities, Party on the Pointe will also showcase outstanding musical performances through the duration of the event, culminating in a concert by headliner The Garth Guy (Garth Brooks Tribute) that begins at 8 p.m. Make sure you set up your spot on the grass field between the Santa Clarita Skate Park and the Aquatic Center, so you don’t miss a second of the action. Bring your own chairs and blankets or relax by the stage in some of the lounge furniture that will be set up on the field.

Food trucks and vendors will be onsite selling a variety of meals and snacks, while Lucky Luke Brewing will have three serving locations at the event. Be sure to grab a bite to eat and a drink while you Party on the Pointe – you can even stop to get your face painted!

Simply put, Party on the Pointe is the perfect way to say “goodbye” to mandates and restrictions and “hello” to fun, entertainment and all of the opportunities ahead of us in Santa Clarita. There is so much to do at this one-of-a-kind celebration I didn’t have enough space here to list out all the amazing activities and fun we have in store.

Fortunately, you can connect with the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook or visit santa-clarita.com/Events to get all of the details on activities, musical performers and parking so that you can plan out your ideal Party on the Pointe experience.

I can’t wait to see you all out there!

Councilman Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].