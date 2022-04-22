Linkin Park tribute by In The End coming to The Canyon

News release

In the End is the premier Linkin Park tribute band and they are based in Linkin Park’s own backyard: Los Angeles. On April 29, they’re bringing their Linkin Park tribute to The Canyon Santa Clarita.

A band full of music industry veterans, In the End’s members have performed with some of the biggest artists and on some of the biggest stages in the world, including “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Coachella, Lollapalooza and more.

In the End has headlined concerts all over California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada, including a special celebration of life event for Chester Bennington’s birthday at The Roxy in Hollywood. The Roxy show was in partnership with KROQ and focused on Chester’s life and music, which sparked new and open conversations regarding mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

You can see In The End live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on April 29. Tickets are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.