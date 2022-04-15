Local student athletes honored with academic awards 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Three local high school student athletes were honored with CIF Southern Section-Ford academic awards. The following students were honored with student-athlete of the year selections:

• Audrey Welch, 4.0, girls’ volleyball, Hart.

• Daniel Jensen, 4.0, swimming, Hart.

• Aditya Patki, 3.95, boys’ tennis, Valencia.

Welch played middle blocker on a Hart team that finished second in league and won its first playoff game in three years.

“For someone like Audrey, she had to be diligent and persistent with her work ethic and create a new normal, which is often rare from someone of her age,” said Hart girls’ volleyball head coach Mary Ilian. “Her ability to adapt and persevere through these challenging times is a testament to her tenacity and determination.”

Patki, a soon-to-be UCLA Bruin, is a big part of a talented Valencia tennis squad.

“[Patki’s] one of our top players on the team,” said Valencia coach Darrell Peries. “He’s always attentive and is very coachable on the tennis court.”