Major Impact Theater to perform ‘The Red Light in the Doorway’

News release

Major Impact Theater invites the community to “The Red Light in The Doorway,” on Saturday, April 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will be taking place at the Newhall Family Theatre and will showcase the production both on stage and on film.

“The Red Light in The Doorway” is an original noir musical that “offers a satirical perspective on greed, power and corruption,” according to MIT’s website.

Joan Major from MIT says that the theater presents theatrical opportunities for people with disabilities. MIT produces two performances per year: one in May and the other in November. So far, they’ve produced a total of eight musical theater performances.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. where people can purchase their tickets for $10. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be asked upon entry.

If you have any questions regarding the event, contact [email protected]