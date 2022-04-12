Valencia alumnus Homa finishes +6 at Masters 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Valencia alumnus Max Homa finished tied for 48th place in the 2022 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Homa’s +3 through two rounds got the golfer past the infamous Masters halfway cut for the first time in his career.

However, Homa struggled in the later rounds, finishing his third day +5 and final day +6.

Either way, no one was catching eventual champion Scottie Scheffler, who won with a -10 finish by three strokes.

Homa still took home a $40,050 prize and finished just a stroke behind legend Tiger Woods, who was making a highly anticipated Masters comeback after recovering from a February 2021 car crash in which he suffered serious leg injuries.

The former Viking currently holds 832 FedExCup points and dropped just a couple spots down to 14th after his Masters finish.