Valencia alumnus Homa finishes +6 at Masters 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga 

Signal Sports Writer 

Valencia alumnus Max Homa finished tied for 48th place in the 2022 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Homa’s +3 through two rounds got the golfer past the infamous Masters halfway cut for the first time in his career. 

However, Homa struggled in the later rounds, finishing his third day +5 and final day +6. 

Either way, no one was catching eventual champion Scottie Scheffler, who won with a -10 finish by three strokes.  

Homa still took home a $40,050 prize and finished just a stroke behind legend Tiger Woods, who was making a highly anticipated Masters comeback after recovering from a February 2021 car crash in which he suffered serious leg injuries. 

The former Viking currently holds 832 FedExCup points and dropped just a couple spots down to 14th after his Masters finish.  

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

