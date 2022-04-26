Prep baseball roundup 

Week six Foothill League standings

Hart (18-8, 10-0)

Valencia (14-10, 8-2)

West Ranch (13-13, 7-3)

Castaic (9-13, 5-5)

Saugus (10-15, 3-7)

Canyon (9-12-1, 2-8)

Golden Valley (6-18, 1-11)

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Staff Writer

Week six of Foothill League baseball concluded with West Ranch clinching a playoff spot. The final playoff spot is still up in the air for either Castaic or Saugus. As of now the Coyotes control their own destiny while the Centurions will need a little bit of help to punch their postseason ticket.

Hart sweeps Canyon

The Indians continued their campaign for a perfect season with a two-game sweep of the Cowboys. Hart also registered its largest win of the season in its away match with Canyon, winning 16-1.

The Indians have showcased some high-level pitching this year and will need all of it to hold off Valencia in their final league series of the year. Valencia appears to be one of, if not the best hitting team in the Foothill League, adding some more flavor to this ever-changing rivalry.

Thursday’s matchup will also be Vikings head coach Brad Meza’s first game at Hart in a non-Indians uniform. Meza played three years before returning to coach at Hart up until last season’s league championship with the Indians. Meza’s return will add some extra emotion to the series as Valencia will need a sweep for a chance steal the league title and spoil the Indians’ perfect season.

Canyon will look to finish the season strong in their series with Saugus.

Saugus splits with Castaic

Both teams stole road games in another homecoming game for first-year Castaic head coach Darrell Davis. The Coyotes survived a late Centurion rally that nearly flipped the script of their inaugural season. Castaic held on and won at Saugus, 7-6.

The Centurions came alive in their Friday matchup at Castaic and ran away with the game, winning 13-5. Michael DeSantiago, Ryan Macchieralla and Michael Durham all caught fire with three-hit days for Saugus.

The win kept the Centurions mathematically alive but they will need some games to go their way. Saugus will need to win out and sweep Canyon as well as need West Ranch to sweep Castaic. It has been an up-and-down season for the absurdly senior-heavy team but Saugus has been playing good baseball as of late. Winners of five of their last six, the Centurions’ season can make or break on Tuesday or Thursday.

Castaic will head into its series with West Ranch needing just one win or a Saugus loss to secure a playoff spot.

West Ranch wallops Golden Valley, clinches third seed

The Wildcats knew what they had to do with Castaic lingering right behind them in the standings. The sole Division 1 team in the Foothill League took care of Golden Valley with convincing scores and secured at least the three-seed in league.

West Ranch got hitting from everywhere, including a pair of starters batting 1.000 in seniors Logan Mandel and DJ Tsukashima. Mandel also had three hits in the first game against the Grizzlies.

Golden Valley has completed league play and will have the week seven bye to try to end the season on a good note. The Grizzlies have a large amount of returning talent next season and head coach Adrian Rios will hope for a longer hot start next season.

The Cats will now play in their final regular season week and have their league series with Castaic. This series between the current third and fourth seeds will control a handful of playoff fates. If West Ranch gets the sweep and Hart sweeps Valencia, the Cats will move into second place. If West Ranch gets swept and Saugus sweeps Canyon, the Centurions move into the fourth seed.

It’s a make-or-break week for everyone, with the same goal.

Week seven Foothill League schedule



Tuesday April 26

Hart @ Valencia at 3:30 p.m.

Saugus @ Canyon at 3:30 p.m.

West Ranch @ Castaic at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday April 28

Valencia @ Hart at 3:30 p.m.

Canyon @ Saugus at 3:30 p.m.

Castaic @ West Ranch at 3:30 p.m.