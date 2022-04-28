Rick Barker | Forgotten History?

In re: Thomas Oatway, “Living on Another Planet,” April 20.

I believe that it might be Mr. Oatway who is living on another planet, at least when it comes to accurately relating past events.

Unless I missed something, the occupants of the White House in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea was not Donald John Trump and Michael Richard Pence, it was Barack Hussein Obama and Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

And when Biden was inaugurated into the presidency, gasoline averaged $2.39 a gallon and the United States was the No. 1 producer of oil in the world. What did a gallon of gas cost you last time you filled up? I filled up my F-150 yesterday and I had to close out and reenter my credit card because the pump shuts off at $100 and I put another $25 in to fill it up. The total cost to fill my tank was $25 more than I paid for the first car I bought when I turned 16 and got a driver’s license. And we are now importing oil from countries that are not exactly way up there on the good-guy-friendly to us list.

Great job, Mr. President!

Rick Barker

Valencia