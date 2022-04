Mr. (Gary) Horton’s obsession with Donald Trump never seems to end. (He has an) incessant habit of always going in circles and never moving forward.

If Vladimir Putin was so buddy-buddy with Donald Trump, why didn’t he invade Ukraine when Trump was in office instead of waiting until Mr. Horton’s hero got in there?

I think the answer to that is very obvious even to non-fans of the former president!

Rick Barker

Valencia