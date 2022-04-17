Rob Kerchner | Not the Bills You’re Looking for

Letters to the Editor
As Obi Wan would say, the “force” is strong these days. Compassion, liberty and humility, not so much. Just take a look at these 10 bills currently promoted by California’s force-happy Democrat lawmakers:

• SB871: Adds the COVID vaccine to the list of forced immunizations in all schools, public and private, regardless of FDA approval.

• AB2098: Forces the medical board to classify contrary opinions on COVID treatments as “unprofessional conduct.”

• SB866: Forcibly lowers age of vaccine consent to 12 without parental consent or knowledge.

• SB920: Forcibly removes patient confidentiality protections, thus allowing the medical board to inspect doctor records without patient consent.

• SB1464: Forces law enforcement to enforce public health guidelines or lose their funding.

• SB1479: Requires schools to create COVID testing plans and report results to the state Public Health Department.

• SB1390: Prohibits any person or entity from making statement that the government deems untrue or misleading by any means including on internet/ads.

• SB1184: Forces school health personnel disclosure of a child’s medical information to third parties without parent consent.

• AB1797: Mandates an immunization tracking system giving all government agencies access to vaccine records of all persons.

• AB1993: Requires COVID vaccine for all employees and independent contractors, public or private, in order to work in California.

Rob Kerchner
Valencia

Signal Contributor

