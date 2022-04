Santa Clarita Artists Association announced its new exhibit entitled “Visions of the Valley,” with portrayals of Santa Clarita places and people. The exhibition, which is open to the public, opens Friday and runs through June 5. A free reception is scheduled 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 22508 6th St., in Newhall. For the list of artists, a sneak peak of artwork and the program, visit the bit.ly/3vKqjz0.