Arthur Saginian | An Exercise in Futility

On Feb. 25 The Signal printed my letter entitled “Dogpile on Kerchner,” wherein I characterized Rob Kerchner and declared his “numbers” to be largely symbolic of a general philosophy, and not to be the focal point for a debate. Thomas Oatway is seriously concerned about COVID-19 while Kerchner never had any real interest in it (much ado about not much at all) — that being the main difference between the two men. Some people are simply closer to death’s door than others, is how I see it.

I am certain that both Oatway and Kerchner “read” that letter, and yet here they are still debating those “numbers” (Oatway responding to Kerchner’s latest report while suggesting that The Signal censor him), which indicates to me that neither of them are interested in reason and are more interested in spinning their wheels and going in circles.

Nothing will get accomplished here.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita