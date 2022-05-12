Cameron Smyth | Summer Programming at the Community Centers

With summer just around the corner, our community centers are ramping up for their annual summer programming. Starting on June 13, this eight-week, fun-filled adventure will offer so much to families across Santa Clarita.

At the Newhall and Canyon Country community centers, youth and teens can join in on a variety of programs this season. Each program caters to a specific age group so residents can find the perfect class for their children and teens between the ages of 5 and 17. Our younger participants can look forward to days filled with rotating craft stations, camp sing-a-longs, outdoor inflatable obstacle courses and different classes to pique every interest. For our teens, get ready for programs like Make It Mondays — a course designed to learn different crafts like crocheting or hydro dipping. For our teens who love movies and cooking, step into the new demonstration teaching kitchen at the Canyon Country Community Center for a movie and culinary experience during Food and Film Tuesdays.

These programs run Monday through Friday, with a field trip each week. Trips range from a day exploring the Science Center in Los Angeles to splashing in the pool at the Aquatic Center. Each of these field trips will engage your kids and help them have fun this summer.

Back at the community centers, we will be offering multiple activities on-site for your children. And we didn’t forget about the parents. This summer, we are happy to announce Summer Family Night at the Canyon Country Community Center, where everyone can come together for a variety of activities, snacks and a fun time. Over at Newhall, participants and their families will be able to enjoy an end-of-year talent show. I am also happy to announce that at each community center, School Day Café will be providing free hot and cold lunches for all participants and residents 18 years old and younger. They will be served on-site every day, from noon to 1 p.m.

Not only do the community centers provide a space for children and teens to enjoy programming, but we also have something for adults and seniors. For our residents who love to play a game of pickleball, the Canyon Country Community Center offers courts, times and balls. All you need is to bring your racquet and your best swing. Additionally, the community center will also offer weekly bingo, a crafting drop-in class, as well as a Saturday fitness class for all of our senior residents.

While you’re enjoying the different programs at the Canyon Country Community Center, be sure to stop by the brand-new farmers market. This outdoor market will take place every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Mercado and offer locally sourced produce and pre-packaged foods from farmers and artisans. For art lovers, the community center also offers a variety of public art pieces and exhibits. This includes a revolving gallery in the lobby, an outdoor community-crafted tile wall, a 27-foot-tall gleaming Communitree, a gas pump bike rack, as well as sidewalk poetry throughout the 9-acre site.

While you are enjoying the summer programming, bring out the whole family to the Celebrate series! This event celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. The event takes place on the first Friday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. Come out and enjoy live music, delicious food, family-fun activities and so much more. In June, the series will feature the country of India, while July will feature Greece. In August, the series will embrace the Caribbean nations of Jamaica and the Bahamas, and in September, they will close out on a feature of Mexico. You won’t want to miss this educational and enjoyable series! For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/events.

As we move into the summer, I hope you all take the opportunity to register for a new program, try a new sport or explore the new farmers market. Our city works hard to provide our residents with the best amenities and programs possible. The community centers are ready to welcome you and your families this summer, and I can’t wait to see you all there.

Registration for summer programming will begin on Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. For more information on any of the classes or programs at the Newhall and Canyon Country community centers or to register, please visit santa-clarita.com/SEASONS or call 661-250-3700.

Councilman Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].