My letter is in response to Lois Eisenberg’s letter to the editor that appeared in The Signal May 13, “Where Has the Grand Ol’ GOP Gone?” Lois, Lois, Lois, I got to hand it to you; at least your rants in The Signal are consistent. Everything you say about Republicans may be said about Democrats as well. Neither party is full of choir boys and girls. I suggest you heed the advice of that great old saying, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Charles Yacoobian

Valencia