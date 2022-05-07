Dan Petkunas | Another Idea for Water

Letters to the Editor
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency needs some new thinking. Its new residential watering restrictions just create a bureaucracy difficult to enforce. Just water at these times and just water on these days and don’t water the concrete and only use a hose with a shutoff nozzle, and blahblahblah. 

A much better residential approach is to allot monthly water per resident and per acre. Period. Overuse results in warning and shutoff until a new month. Then they can go borrow some from a neighbor… if the neighbor is willing.

Dan Petkunas

Santa Clarita

