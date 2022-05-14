From NYC to SCV: Spyro Gyra

News release

Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York. The group has continued to reach international audiences over 40 years, resulting in sales of over 10 million albums.

And, Spyro Gyra is coming live to The Canyon Santa Clarita on Saturday, May 21.

The band has played more than 5,000 shows on five continents. They have accomplished this due to a forward-looking approach combined with the work ethic of an underdog, always challenging themselves to do something new while never resting on past success. It has proven to be a recipe for longevity for this jazz group while music has gone in and out of styles in ever shorter cycles.

“My hope is that our music has the same effect on the audience that it does on me,” says group leader Jay Beckenstein. “I’ve always felt that music, and particularly instrumental music, has this non-literal quality that lets people travel to a place where there are no words. Whether it’s touching their emotions or connecting them to something that reminds them of something much bigger than themselves, there’s this beauty in music that’s not connected to sentences. It’s very transportive. I would hope that when people hear our music or come to see us, they’re able to share that with us.”

Tickets are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.