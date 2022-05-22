Master Chorale to celebrate Roaring ’20s

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is scheduled June 5 to perform its final concert for the 2021-2022 season: “The Roaring ’20s.” This concert will celebrate choral gems that resounded in their respective “’20s.“

Beginning with Palestrina in 1520, the concert will work its way through the centuries to the sounds of such luminaries as Purcell, Pergolesi, Mendelssohn and Beethoven, right into George Gershwin and Cole Porter, finishing in the 2020s with a new piece by the Chorale’s own Allan Petker.

“It was such an enjoyable process in selecting the repertoire for this concert,” said Petker, the artistic director for the Santa Clarita Master Chorale. “We love the idea of performing choral music that has been popular in the respective ’20s from multiple centuries. It is a fabulous demonstration of the timeless nature of the art of choral singing. With such a broad range of works to choose from, there is something to satisfy every musical taste.”

The Santa Clarita concert is scheduled 4 p.m. June 5 at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35 for general admission, or $28 for students, seniors and first responders. Tickets may be purchased at SCMasterchorale.org. Seating is first come, first served.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire. For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, visit SCMasterChorale.org.