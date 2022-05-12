Mike Gertler | Taking Exception to Column

Re: Betty Arenson commentary, April 30.

I take issue with Ms. Arenson’s column. I respectfully ask that The Signal consider the adage, “Everybody’s entitled to their opinions, but not their own facts,” when deciding whose opinions to publish in full. I don’t mind her opinions about the current president’s performance in general. She’s correct about several issues, factually speaking. But when she shares Foxspeak such as “Biden supports illegal immigration…not to mention being cartel-friendly,” and, “the sexualization of our children at the hands of educators,” isn’t that the moment when you might consider asking her to self-edit her piece to exclude inflammatory falsehoods such as that? Haven’t we all had enough of that from both “sides”?

Mike Gertler

Valencia