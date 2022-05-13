Poole Shaffery welcomes new partner

News release

Poole Shaffery has announced Jason R. Beaman as the firm’s newest partner.

“Mr. Beaman has made substantial contributions to the firm since joining us as an associate attorney six years ago,” the Valencia-based business law firm said in a prepared statement. “Mr. Beaman exhibits the characteristics of teamwork, collaboration and efficiency that make our firm unique. We are confident that Mr. Beaman will continue his client-centered approach to the practice of law and will make our law firm that much stronger in his new role as partner.”

Jason Beaman Beaman’s practice includes general business representation and corporate law, contracts, real estate, probate, trust administration and trademark law. Over the course of his career, Beaman has counseled clients in all manner of legal issues faced by businesses small and large, including, but not limited to, corporate formation, corporate compliance and internal governance, shareholder agreements, purchase and sale transactions of stocks and assets, non-disclosure agreements, real estate agreements, commercial leasing, and trademark registration. Earning his juris doctorate at Southwestern Law School in 2011, Beaman graduated at the top of his class and received the Dean’s Merit Scholarship, awarded to students who exhibit academic excellence. He was admitted to the California Bar in 2011 and is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court Central District of California.

He is an undergraduate alumnus of the University of California, Irvine, where he graduated in 2006, having majored in political science. At UC Irvine, he was included in the dean’s honor list for academic achievement.

Beaman grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley and is a graduate of Hart High School. He is married and has three daughters.

Beaman is a member of the Santa Clarita Bar Association and the Business Law Section of the California Lawyers Association.