Randi Kay | Hot Weather Means Fire Danger

This is a letter to all parents of teens and young children with trail bikes or dirt bikes. We have many nice trails in our area and since COVID-19 began, dirt bikes and trail bikes have become very popular. Some of the land in our area belongs to L.A. County and the L.A. Department of Water and Power. Despite signs discouraging people from trespassing on this land, riders are going into the brush, raking out tracks and just driving around aimlessly in the dry grass.

A spark from any one of these bikes can cause a massive fire. People’s lives and homes in our lovely city will be threatened, and owners whose properties are destroyed will be looking for those responsible. Some of the trails cannot be blocked off as an open main road is necessary for Fire Department access. Please have a discussion with your children about where they are taking their bikes as soon as possible.

As the weather gets hotter and dryer, we are all at risk and need to do what we can to minimize the possibility of a fire. In addition, rattlesnake season has begun, and they are also a threat to the health of your children. Please confine dirt bike and trail bike riding to authorized areas where the risks to people and the environment have already been evaluated. We appreciate your participation in keeping Santa Clarita safe.

Many thanks and enjoy your summer!

Randi Kay

Saugus