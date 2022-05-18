Rob Kerchner | The Point Is for All to Be Heard

The “defend our democracy!” left is losing their minds over the idea that more voices will be heard on Twitter. But isn’t the point of democracy for the people to be heard, so everyone is informed from all sides and able to make an educated choice? It seems this idea is so rejected by the left that they have to shut down and fact-check any contrary voices, dubbing them “misinformation,” and lamenting any impediments to their information monopoly. It makes one think that perhaps “democracy” was never really the goal after all.

In the same way, the left abhorred informed choice during COVID-19, using the very same media tools to censor contrary views and enforce their already-dominant narrative in the name of “health” and “science.” But isn’t the point of science to debate and test theories? And isn’t the point of “health” to enable competent, peaceful adults to make their own health decisions? It’s almost like “health” and “science” weren’t the goals, either.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita