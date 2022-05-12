Saugus hosts signing day 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Saugus High School hosted its signing day, showcasing some of their best who will continue their playing careers in college.

Here is the list of the Centurion athletes who were honored on signing day:

• Kailyn Dawkins, Lacrosse, Corban University.

• Nathan Perez, Basketball, Northwest Nazarene University.

• Brandon Perez, Basketball, Western Oregon University.

• Riley Botton, Swimming, University of Arizona.

• Alyssa Ramirez, Softball, Fresno State.

• Marina Provencio, Softball, Mercy College.

• Alina Bench, Girls Soccer, The Master’s University.

• Alyssa Edwards, Girls Soccer, CSUN.

• Brooklyn Bendrat, Cross Country/Track, Cal Poly Humboldt.

• Nicole Hartung, Cross Country/Track, Pepperdine.

• Shelby Ortega-Hufana, Cross Country/Track, Cal Poly Pomona.

• Connor Claborn, Boys Soccer, University of Redlands.

• Carson Panarisi, Baseball, Cal State L.A.

• Carson Knapp, Baseball, The Master’s University.

The Perez teammates (not related) were a big part of Saugus’ boys basketball success. Although Nathan was hurt early in the year, the team got to the second round of the CIF Division 2 playoffs.

Saugus High basketball player Brandon Perez, seated, is joined by his coach, teammates and family as he signs his letter of intent to Western Oregon at Saugus High School on Wednesday, 050422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Botton has been a standout on the Saugus swim team. The senior was the Foothill League champion in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle as well as being part of the league-champion 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.

Provencio and Ramirez each had a bid for the Foothill League pitcher of the year award. Provencio would prevail with the award while Ramirez took home Player of the Year. The two led a strong Centurion team to a perfect league record and outstanding season.

Saugus High Softball player Alyssa Ramirez signs her letter of intent to Fresno State at Saugus High School on Wednesday, 050422. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Saugus cross country/track and field stars Bendrat, Hartung and Ortega-Hufana showcase the depth of the Centurions’ running sports. All three will continue their careers at respected programs while one of their best, Isabella Duarte, is still undecided on her premiere collegiate program.

The Carsons were both key for Saugus baseball. Knapp threw the most innings for the team and finished with a 3.68 ERA with team bests in hits against and strikeouts per inning. Panarisi was solid in right field and one of the team’s better hitters.

These athletes are just some of dozens of Saugus standouts continuing their athletic careers at the next level. Saugus athletics took home four league championships this year while coming up just short in most of the others.

“Looking back on this year and the return to athletics, we couldn’t be more proud of our student-athletes representing Saugus High School and the events they compete within,” said Saugus Athletic Director Richard Gutierrez. “It is truly a wonderful thing to see when academics and athletics come together to provide such exceptional opportunities.”